May 20 San Francisco Federal Reserve President
John Williams did not comment on the outlook for the U.S.
economy or monetary policy in an address on Monday to students
graduating from the University of California, Berkeley.
Although the U.S. economy is still recovering from its worst
downturn since the Great Depression, Williams told graduating
economics majors at his alma mater, graduates should not
hesitate to take risks, and should also give back to society
through public service.
Don't be afraid to fail, he urged them in prepared remarks,
and use lessons from economics class to help make decisions.
"By the way, on that economy thing... we're on it," Williams
added.