Aug 23 If the economy continues to progress as it has in the last while then the U.S. Federal Reserve would be wise to reduce its stimulative asset-purchases "later this year," a top central bank official said on Friday.

"The decision when and if to taper later this year will depend on the data," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on CNBC television.

"Specifically are we still seeing positive signs of momentum and growth in job creation, and we need to see inflation continue to edge back up toward our 2-percent longer-run inflation goal," he added.

"If the data continue to progress as we've seen then I do agree that we should ... taper our purchases later this year."