By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker said Monday that he has not yet made up his mind
over whether to support a reduction in the Fed's $85 billion
monthly bond purchases next week, when Fed officials meet to
discuss options in Washington.
"I am still 100 percent on board with Chairman (Ben)
Bernanke's timeline" for beginning to taper the bond-buying
program later this year and ending it next year, San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters
after a speech about asset bubbles at the annual meeting of the
National Association for Business Economics.
Whether the tapering begins this month or sometime afterward
is less important than the fact that the Fed has an overall
framework for reducing the program in place, he said.
"I am going to go into that meeting with an open mind and
listen to my colleagues and discuss," Williams said of the
September meeting.
Most Wall Street economists expect the Fed to begin reducing
the program next week. But a government report Friday showing
the U.S. economy did not add as many jobs as expected in August
had some investors doubting that expectation.
The Fed has said it will continue to buy assets until the
labor market outlook improves substantially.
"I think it's really important... not to overreact, or put
too much weight, on one month's data, whether strong or weak,"
Williams said. "We are continuing to get closer to this marker
of substantial improvement which we set last year."
Regardless of when the Fed will begin to reduce the program,
rates will stay low for probably another two years, Williams
suggested.
The Fed has said it will keep rates at their current
near-zero level at least until the unemployment rate, now at 7.3
percent, drops to 6.5 percent.
Williams said the jobless rate will likely reach that
threshold in early 2015, but said the Fed will probably not
start raising rates until the second half of 2015.
U.S. fiscal policy and a weak Europe are holding back the
U.S. economy, Williams said. But the risk from Europe has waned
since last year, he said, and U.S. GDP will likely grow at about
a 3 percent pace next year, well above the 2 percent pace that
he sees as the economy's long-term potential and fast enough to
continue to bring down the jobless rate.