Aug 21 The head of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve said on Thursday the U.S. labor market has improved a
lot but he held steady his view that the Fed should wait to hike
interest rates until the summer of next year.
"A rate hike sometime in the middle of 2015 seems
reasonable," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told
network CNBC in an interview from a central bank symposium in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
But he added that "we're seeing improvements across a broad
set of indicators," including jobs growth and higher numbers of
people comfortable enough with the labor market to quit their
positions.
That means the first rate hike "really depends on the data,"
he said. "If the data really gets stronger it could be a little
earlier if the data disappoint it could be a little later."
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)