* Fed's Williams says sustained recovery backs bond buying
slowdown
* Need to keep eye on inflation
* Weak inflation could justify more Fed bond purchases
STOCKHOLM, June 3 San Francisco Federal Reserve
President John Williams reiterated his view on Monday that an
improving U.S. economy would allow the Federal Reserve to pare
back its stimulatory bond buying in the summer, but low
inflation needed to be closely watched.
Fed chief Ben Bernanke spooked financial markets last month
when he said the central bank could trim its bond purchases as
soon as at one of its next few meetings.
Williams largely stuck by his view, expressed in a speech in
April, that the bond buying programme could slow in the summer
and end by the end of the year, but he also became the second
recent Fed bank president to explicitly raise the outlook for
inflation in the context of whether a tapering is in the cards.
"It really is a question for me of watching for continuing
signs in the U.S. labour market, continuing signs of more
greater confidence in the momentum in the U.S. economy, but also
watching carefully where the underlying inflation rate is and
what the outlook for inflation is," Williams told reporters
during a visit to Sweden.
St Louis Fed President James Bullard said last month that
inflation would have to pick up before he voted to scale back
monetary policy stimulus.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month to reduce long-term
interest rates and encourage hiring. It has vowed to continue
the programme until there is substantial improvement in the
labour market outlook.
Williams noted that underlying inflation was at 1 percent,
below the Fed's target of 2 percent. Speaking on the sidelines
of a seminar in the Swedish capital, he said he saw temporary
factors as being the main reason inflation was being held low
and expected the inflation rate to return to 2 percent.
Still, it was one of the factors the Fed should watch when
deciding on policy, he said.
"If we see continued low inflation and, more worrisome, a
fall in long-term inflation expectations, well below 2 percent,
then those would be factors that argue for, all else equal,
greater total purchases for our programme than otherwise," he
said.