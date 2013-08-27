GOTHENBURG, Sweden Aug 27 Normalization of
monetary policy in the United States will follow the development
of the economy, not a set time plan, San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams said in Sweden on Tuesday.
"Any normalization of monetary policy is not set according
to a calendar plan, but in fact is completely data contingent,
is forecast contingent," Williams said in a roundtable
discussion.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month to push down long-term
interest rates and encourage hiring.
But Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June the Fed expected to
trim purchases later this year, depending on how the economy
progresses, shaking markets worried the withdrawal of easy money
will undermine recovery.