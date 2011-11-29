SAN FRANCISCO Nov 29 If the U.S. Federal Reserve resumes bond buying to boost the economy, it should create a program that lets it buy bonds as needed, rather than promise a set amount of purchases up front, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank's Asia Economic Policy Conference, San Francisco Fed President John Williams stopped short of supporting more bond purchases, saying any decision should hinge on how the economy develops.

But Williams said he would favor an idea also embraced by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard: to refrain from committing to a set dollar amount of purchases.

"It would be beneficial if we could have an asset purchase program that would have more of a consistency over time, that would allow us to adjust it as the outlook changes," he said.

Williams also said he favored a more explicit Fed roadmap for policy changes. If the U.S. central bank could effectively communicate its projections for the path of short-term interest rates, he said, doing so could be "useful." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jan Paschal)