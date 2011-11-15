SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Nov 15 If unemployment stays
high, inflation too low, and economic growth remains moderate,
the U.S. Federal Reserve may need to provide new stimulus to
the economy, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
Despite "heartening" third-quarter gross domestic product
growth of 2.5 percent, the basic story is still one of "slow
recovery from an especially severe financial crisis and
recession, painfully gradual progress on unemployment, and
receding inflation," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams said in prepared remarks to the Greater
Phoenix Chamber of Commerce,
With consumers feeling "lousy" and the housing market
moribund, he said, that trajectory is likely to continue.
"It is a story that calls for continued action by the
Federal Reserve to support a fragile economy," said Williams,
who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting
panel next year. "Additional monetary policy accommodation --
either in the form of additional asset purchases or further
forward guidance on our future policy intentions -- may be
needed to bring us closer to our mandated objectives of maximum
employment and price stability," he said.
The Fed has taken extraordinary measures to try to goose
growth since the Great Recession, keeping interest rates near
zero for almost three years and signaling it will leave them
there through at least mid-2013.
It has also bought more than $2.3 trillion in long-term
securities, bringing its balance sheet to record levels, and in
September the Fed announced a $400 billion program to restock
its portfolio with longer-term securities to push long-term
borrowing costs still lower.
At its most recent policy meeting earlier this month, the
Fed voted 9-1 to keep that policy on hold, with one voter,
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, urging more action.
GDP growth is likely to stay at a moderate 2.5 percent next
year, picking up to 3 percent the following year, Williams said
on Tuesday.
Unemployment, now at a lofty 9 percent, will fall to just
8.75 percent by the end of next year and 8 percent by the end
of 2013, Williams forecast. And inflation, now well above the
Fed's informal 2-percent target, will likely drop to 1.5
percent in 2012 and 2013, he said.
While it is possible that economic conditions could improve
faster than expected or inflation could show signs of rising,
that scenario is less likely than continued moderate growth,
Williams said.
The biggest risk to that economic outlook is a shock to the
world financial system from Europe, triggered by a possible
Greek debt default, he said.
A San Francisco Fed study released on Monday suggested a
rising chance of recession, to more than 50 percent in early
2012, when taking such international risks into account.
While reining in the U.S. federal deficit is important for
economic health, Williams said, it means that government
spending programs or other fiscal stimulus are unlikely.
"Under these circumstances, it's vital that the Fed use a
full range of tools to achieve its mandated employment and
price stability goals," he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)