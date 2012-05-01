By Ann Saphir
LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 1 The U.S. economy will likely
grow at a 2.5 percent pace this year, but will take "some time"
before it begins running on all cylinders, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday.
"We have a two-track economy," Federal Reserve Bank of San
Francisco President John Williams said at the Milken Institute
Global Conference, adding that consumer and business spending
are buoying growth, while construction and government spending
are dragging it down. All sectors need to contribute for growth
to pick up, he said.
Households are still laboring under big debt loads and the
loss of trillions of dollars of paper wealth after the collapse
in the housing sector, he said.
"To think that consumers are going to be the powerful engine
of growth over the next few years is not likely," he said.
