By Ann Saphir
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve may
need to unleash another round of quantitative easing if the
jobless rate gets "stuck" at around 8 percent or inflation drops
well below the Fed's 2 percent target, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday.
But Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John
Williams, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference,
made it clear that he does not expect the economy to
underperform in a way that would force the Fed to ease monetary
policy further.
If the Fed were to need to act, he said, it could buy more
mortgage-backed securities or could extend its current Operation
Twist bond-buying program, which is due to end in June.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)