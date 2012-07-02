SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve
is prepared to take away the "punch bowl" of easy monetary
policy when the time comes, although getting the timing right
while keeping inflation low will be a tough job, a top Fed
official said on Monday.
"This time, it will be especially challenging, given the
extraordinary depth and duration of the recession and recovery,"
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said
in remarks prepared for delivery to the Western Economic
Association International. "The Federal Reserve is prepared to
meet this challenge when that time comes."
Williams' comments largely focused on why the Fed's
unprecedented easy monetary policy has not so far led to
inflation, and on the U.S. central bank's tools to keep
inflationary pressures in hand even if the economy begins to hum
strongly again.
But his remarks about the Fed's possible exit strategy, at a
time when many economists and traders are betting on renewed Fed
easing to fight a slowing recovery, are a surprise.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans in an interview last
week declined to talk much about the Fed's exit strategy, saying
that doing so could give the impression the Fed was closer to
tightening monetary policy than it is, given the weakness of the
economy.
Williams, often seen as a policy dove, votes on the Fed's
policy-setting panel this year and has supported the Fed's
near-zero interest-rate policy and its purchases of securities
to boost the economy.
Banks, households and business are hoarding cash rather than
lending, borrowing or spending it, he said in his prepared
remarks, keeping inflationary pressures from building up.
Inflation has hovered near the Fed's 2 percent target for
the last four years, even as the Fed has kept interest rates
near zero and bought $2.3 trillion in securities to push down
borrowing costs and boost the economy.
Some economists and even fellow Fed officials have worried
that once the economy begins to improve, banks will start
lending more actively, and inflation will inevitably result.
That will not happen, Williams said, because the Fed now
pays interest on the excess reserves that banks hold at the
central bank, and by raising that rate, can trap money that
might otherwise be lent out too rapidly.
"The world changes if the Fed is willing to pay a high
enough interest rate on reserves," Williams said. The Fed could
also reduce its holdings of long-term securities to remove
accommodation, he said.
"In thinking of exit strategy, the nature of the monetary
policy problem the Fed will face is no different than in past
recoveries when the Fed needed to 'take away the punch bowl,'"
he said. "Of course, getting the timing just right to engineer a
soft landing with low inflation is always difficult."
(Reporting by Braden Raddell; writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)