By Ann Saphir
| LOS ANGELES, April 3
LOS ANGELES, April 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve
could begin cutting back on its massive bond-buying program this
summer if the economy continues to pick up steam, a top Fed
official said on Wednesday.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month to push down long-term
interest rates and encourage hiring, and has vowed to continue
the program until there is substantial improvement in the labor
market outlook.
"I expect we will meet the test for substantial improvement
in the outlook for the labor market by this summer. If that
happens, we could start tapering our purchases then," San
Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said in
remarks prepared for delivery to Town Hall Los Angeles. "If all
goes as hoped, we could end the purchase program sometime late
this year."
Williams repeated his earlier view that asset purchases will
probably be needed well into the second half of the year, but
also warned against over-stimulating the economy, and emphasized
the need to "lighten up on the accelerator" as headwinds to
recovery wane.
"Eventually, if we find ourselves picking up too much speed,
we may need to apply the brakes," he said.
Williams is hardly advocating an increase in short-term
rates that have been near zero for more than four years; he took
care to note that even if the Fed stops buying assets its $3
trillion portfolio of securities will continue to push long-term
rates downwards.
But the change in tone from policy centrists like Williams,
who have consistently supported Chairman Ben Bernanke's efforts
to stimulate the economy, is notable, and could signal growing
support within the Fed for an early end to purchases of
long-term bonds.
Upbeat data in recent months, including on the labor market,
has suggested the economy picked up in the first quarter after
growing at a weak 0.4 percent rate in the fourth quarter of last
year.
The stronger outlook prompted centrist Cleveland Fed
President Sandra Pianalto last week to suggest the Fed begin to
think about cutting back on its asset purchases. Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said Tuesday he could see paring
purchases later this year.
Bernanke and his closest allies at the U.S. central bank
have pushed back, strongly defending the Fed's continued
accommodative policies.
Williams on Wednesday said he sees the economy growing at
about 2.5 percent this year and 3.25 percent next year, helping
to push unemployment down to a little below 7 percent by the end
of next year.
Inflation, meanwhile, will stay well below the Fed's
2-percent goal, at about 1.5 percent this year and next, he
predicted.
Fed policymakers have said both the low-rate vow and the
asset-purchase program have begun to help the recovery gain some
traction.
Williams echoed that view.
"The economy is on the mend, helped in part by the very
stimulatory stance of monetary policy," he said, adding that he
sees the benefits of the Fed's bond-buying program outweighing
the costs "by a large margin."
The U.S. economy has generated an average of 200,000 jobs
each month for the past four months. Unemployment registered 7.7
percent in February and economists expect it to stay there when
the government releases March data this Friday.
But Williams said he needs even more solid evidence that the
labor market is gaining traction before he can support a cutback
in the Fed's asset-purchase program.
And even then, he does not expect employment to surge.
The U.S. central bank has vowed to keep rates low until
unemployment falls to 6.5 percent, as long as inflation does not
threaten to rise above 2.5 percent.
Williams said he expects unemployment to reach that level by
mid-2015, but not to fall to a more "normal" 5.5 percent level
until 2016.