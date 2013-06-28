By Ann Saphir
ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 28 The Federal
Reserve should not yet cut back on its massive bond-buying
stimulus program, a top Fed official said on Friday, despite a
stronger-than expected U.S. recovery and indications that the
job market will continue to improve.
"Is it time to act? My answer is that it's still too early,"
San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the Sonoma County Economic
Development Board.
The remarks were a turnaround for the centrist policymaker,
who in May said that if the recovery continued to improve as
expected, the Fed could start trimming its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying program by summer, and end it before the year is
out. The purchases are designed to drive down long-term
borrowing costs and encourage growth and hiring.
"For one thing, we need to be sure that the economy can
maintain its momentum in the face of ongoing fiscal
contraction," Williams said, citing the drag from Europe as a
second risk to the U.S. recovery. "And it is also prudent to
wait a bit and make sure that inflation doesn't keep coming in
below expectations, possibly signaling a more persistent decline
in inflation."
On Friday, Williams largely reiterated his forecast from
May, saying he expects unemployment to fall to about 7.25
percent by the end of this year and to 6.75 percent by the end
of next year, helped by inflation-adjusted growth in GDP of 2.25
percent this year and 3.25 percent next year.
Inflation, he predicted, will gradually rise from well below
the Fed's 2-percent target now to about 1.75 percent in 2015.
"Looking ahead, if this forecast holds true, then at some
point it will be appropriate to scale back our purchase program
and eventually end it," Williams said.
By omitting a time frame for a dial-down of the Fed's asset
purchases, Williams is no longer publicly at odds with the view
set out last week by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the
U.S. central bank could start reducing the bond buys later this
year and end them by mid-2014.
That relatively near-term timeline for the end of the Fed's
third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, sent bond yields
rising as investors began pricing in an earlier end to low
interest rates.
Williams used his speech to fend off that notion, saying
that any end to bond-buying stimulus would not change the Fed's
promise to keep rates low until unemployment falls to at least
6.5 percent, as long as inflation stays contained.
He also reiterated the Fed's view that reducing bond
purchases does not mean the Fed is tightening policy, and its
vow to change its plans to reduce the program if economic data
falls short of expectations.
"The good news is that the economy is on the mend," he said.
When the time comes for the Fed to stop adding stimulus by
buying long-term bonds, "I am confident that we can make this
change without jeopardizing the recovery, while working toward
our goals of maximum employment and price stability."