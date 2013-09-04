PORTLAND, Ore. Sept 4 The Federal Reserve should
begin to trim its massive bond-buying stimulus later this year
and end it mid-2014, as long as the job market continues to heal
and inflation heads back up toward 2 percent, a top Fed official
said on Wednesday.
That timetable for weaning markets of the Fed's monthly $85
billion asset purchases, laid out by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
in June, is still "the best course forward," San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery to
a group of business and community leaders in Portland, Oregon.
The Fed has been buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities since last September to push down long-term borrowing
costs, and has promised to continue the program until there is
substantial improvement in the labor market outlook.
Fed policy-makers next meet later this month, and many
economists expect the central bank to begin reducing bond
purchases then.
Williams did not use his prepared remarks to signal whether
he would support a cutback so soon, but he did acknowledge the
time is approaching.
"Clearly, we are getting closer to meeting our test of
substantial improvement in the labor market," said Williams, a
centrist policymaker whose views often reflect those of the
Fed's decision-making core.
Williams was at pains to emphasize that a reduction in the
Fed's bond-buying program, known as QE3 because it is the U.S.
central bank's third round of quantitative easing, is not the
same as tightening monetary policy. As long as the Fed continues
to buy bonds, he said, the Fed is adding monetary stimulus.
And even after the Fed stops buying bonds, likely by
mid-2014 when he expects the unemployment rate to fall to about
7 percent, short-term interest rates will remain low.
Williams said he does not expect unemployment to fall to 6.5
percent, the level at which the Fed has said it will first
consider raising rates, until the first half of 2015, "and I
don't expect the (Fed) to raise rates until later that year," he
said.
The unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent in July, down from
a peak of 10 percent. That figure somewhat overstates the health
of the labor market because the lack of job availability has
driven some workers to give up searching for jobs altogether,
Williams said.
But other labor market indicators also suggest the jobs
market is improving, he said.
Recent data also suggests that recent declines in inflation
to well below the Fed's 2 percent target are probably temporary,
Williams said. He said he expects inflation to move back up to 2
percent gradually over the next few years, as unemployment
gradually declines.
U.S. gross domestic product, he forecast, will probably grow
about 2 percent this year and about 3 percent next year as the
drag from tight fiscal policy abates.