SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 San Francisco Federal
Reserve President John Williams said Monday he would go into
next week's Fed policy-setting meeting with an open mind on
whether to begin cutting the pace of the Fed's $85 billion
monthly bond purchases.
"I am still 100 percent on board with Chairman (Ben)
Bernanke's timeline" for beginning so-called tapering later this
year and ending the bond buys next year, Williams told reporters
after a speech about asset bubbles at the annual meeting of the
National Association for Business Economics.
A government report Friday showing the U.S. economy did not
add as many jobs as expected in August had some investors
doubting whether the Fed will begin to cut back its bond-buying
stimulus next week.
Recent data is broadly consistent with a view that the
economy is gradually improving, Williams said, and the Fed
should not be unduly swayed by any single month of data.