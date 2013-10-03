By Deena Beasley
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO Oct 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
probably need to keep rates near zero for another two years to
bring employment and inflation back to more normal levels, a top
Fed official said on Thursday.
In remarks prepared for delivery to the University of
California, San Diego Economic Roundtable, San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams offered no new vision for
how quickly the Fed should reduce its current
$85-billion-a-month bond-purchase program.
But he reiterated his view that even after the U.S. central
bank phases out its bond-buying program amid a strengthening
economy, the Fed should keep monetary policy very accommodative
for "quite some time."
By early 2015, he said, the U.S. unemployment rate will
likely have fallen to 6.5 percent, the threshold at which the
Fed has said it will consider raising rates again. Unemployment
in August stood at 7.3 percent.
"I don't currently expect that it will be appropriate to
raise the federal funds rate until well after that, sometime in
the second half of 2015," he said.
The Fed shocked markets last month by keeping its
bond-buying program intact, instead of reducing it as economists
had expected. Stocks rose sharply, and bond yields fell as
investors digested the reality that the Fed may keep policy
easier for longer than they had expected.
The reaction underscored the difficulties the Fed will face
as it moves to eventually take its foot off the monetary gas
pedal.
"Swings in asset prices in response to Fed communications
over the past several months demonstrate how hard it is to
convey the (Fed's) policy plans in an evolving economic
environment," Williams said. "The appropriate stance of monetary
policy is very accommodative and that will continue to be the
case for quite some time."
With unemployment well above the normal level of 5.5 percent
and inflation running well below the Fed's 2-percent target, the
Fed is still far from achieving its goals of maximum employment
and price stability, he said.
"As the U.S. economy continues to improve, it will be
appropriate for the Fed to start trimming its asset purchases
and eventually stop them altogether," he said.
Once bond buys are phased out, Williams said, the Fed should
go back to using short-term interest-rate targeting as its
primary monetary policy tool, he said.
Asset buying has helped push down long-term rates, he said,
with the current program of bond-buying likely to have reduced
long-term Treasury yields by 40 to 50 basis points, he said.
That's equivalent to a reduction in the short-term rate target
of around 2 percentage points, he said, pointing to recent
studies.
But the effects of asset purchases are also too uncertain
for the Fed to continue using them once rates start returning to
normal, he said.
"Certain types of unconventional policies are best
mothballed and kept in reserve in case needed," he said.
The Fed should also return to more qualitative forms of
guidance about future rate policy, he said. The U.S. central
bank last year said it would keep rates near zero until
unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent as long as inflation
stays under control.
Such a threshold policy, if used as part of the Fed's normal
monetary policy, actually complicate communications challenges,
he said.