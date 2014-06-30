SUN VALLEY, Idaho, June 30 The U.S economy will
likely have returned to full employment and a healthy level of
inflation by the end of 2016, a top Federal Reserve official
predicted on Monday, even as he reiterated his view that
interest rates will need to stay near zero for some time.
"The bottom line is, it has worked," San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said of the Fed's extraordinarily
stimulative policies since the Great Recession, including its
purchases of trillions of dollars of long-term securities and
its near-zero interest-rate policy since December 2008.
Likening the Fed's super-easy monetary policy to a cast on
the broken leg of the economy, Williams told members of the Utah
and Montana Bankers Association that it would have been a
mistake to end the stimulative policies before now.
Doing so would only have hurt the economy and forced the Fed
to take even more aggressive action later on, he said.
"We're moving towards normalization, and as the economy
continues to improve, we'll take off the cast; when it's able to
move on its own, we'll take away the walking stick," Williams
said. "We won't raise interest rates for some time, which is the
real marker of tightening policy."
Williams has previously said he does not think a rate rise
will be appropriate until the second half of 2015, although he
did not repeat that view in his prepared remarks on Monday.
Williams forecast real GDP would bounce back from its
shocking decline in the first quarter, to grow at a pace faster
than three percent through the end of 2014, and then a bit above
three percent in 2015 and 2016.
That will be fast enough, he said, to push the current
unemployment rate of 6.3 percent to 6 percent by the end of this
year and 5.5 percent by the end of next year. The economy will
likely reach full employment, which Williams sees as a jobless
rate of about 5.25 percent, by the end of 2016.
Inflation, which has been stuck below the Fed's 2-percent
target for years, will rise gradually back to that level as the
economy nears full employment, he said.
Williams, who does not have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting panel this year, said that when the Fed does
begin to raise rates, it will need to pay careful attention to
what it says.
"Making that communication work won't necessarily be easy,
as the taper tantrum reminded us last year," he said, referring
to the sudden rise in market rates after then Fed Chair Ben
Bernanke suggested the Fed could pare its bond-buying stimulus
sooner than markets had expected.
"But we've put a lot of thought and effort into ensuring
that, once it's appropriate to normalize the stance of monetary
policy, we can raise interest rates as needed, communicate our
intentions to the markets, manage the balance sheet over time,
and bring us back to full employment without undue inflationary
pressures," he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)