ORANGE, Calif. May 1 Requiring the Federal
Reserve to operate according to a monetary policy rule could
generate worse economic outcomes than using a goal-based mandate
like an inflation target, a top Federal Reserve official said on
Friday.
"Particularly in situations of economic stress or crisis,
operational mandates have proven to be ineffective and have
often been abandoned," San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said in remarks prepared for delivery at Chapman University.
That view is widely held among Fed policymakers, who believe
that forcing the U.S. central bank to inflexibly follow a fixed
monetary policy rule would inhibit its ability to right the
economy during a crisis. Such a requirement is the centerpiece
of legislation recently proposed in the U.S. Congress as part of
an effort to beef up oversight of the central bank.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen last year said the proposal would be
a "grave mistake."
What stood out about Williams' remarks Friday was his
comparatively restrained tone.
A policy-rule-based approach is "unquestionably superior" to
past efforts to stipulate the central bank's approach to policy,
including the failed gold standard and the fixed-exchange-rate
mandate, he said.
Still, Williams said, before "rushing into" such an
approach, legislators should consider circumstances in which it
might fail, including times when the economy shrinks so
dramatically that negative interest rates would be required. The
unconventional monetary policy the Fed followed after the
2007-2009 financial crisis, he noted, would have fallen outside
a rules-based approach.
"Mechanically following one type of standard policy rule
designed to work well under one set of assumptions can yield
very poor economic outcomes when those assumptions are
violated," Williams said.
There are also questions, he said, about how to define
certain aspects of a policy rule, including the definition of
full employment, which changes through time.
"A potentially more promising approach to address the
independence dilemma may be to look to the experiences of
inflation-targeting countries, where the principle of enhancing
accountability and transparency within a goal mandate framework
has proven to be very successful."
Williams said one approach is to follow the lead of some
other major central banks, whose heads must make public
explanations when inflation targets are missed.
The Fed's 2 percent inflation target, which it has missed
for many years running, is set internally and is not subject to
such formal public accounting.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)