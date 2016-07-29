CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29 The Federal Reserve's assertion this week that near-term risks to the U.S. economy have diminished is a confirmation from the Fed that economic data have improved since June, including a "positive surprise" in last month's jobs report, a top U.S. central banker said on Friday.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, the first Fed official to speak publicly since the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee issued its statement on Wednesday, added that the U.S. economy is in a "good position" and that he expects rates to rise over coming years.

