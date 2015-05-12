NEW YORK May 12 With the U.S. economy likely to
reach full employment before year's end and inflation on track
to rise to the Federal Reserve's target, the U.S. central bank
could raise interest rates as early as its June meeting, a top
Fed official said on Tuesday.
"I recognize that not everyone shares my rosy view, or even
thinks that 2015 is a good year to take action," San Francisco
Fed President John Williams, a voting member this year on Fed
policy, told a New York audience. "The exact timing will be
driven by the data...Every (Fed) meeting is on the table."
Williams stopped short of calling for a rate hike in June,
saying the Fed will need to discuss the nearly two months' worth
of data since its last meeting in April.
But he did suggest, as he has before, that he is
increasingly worried about allowing the economy to overheat if
interest rates are held near zero for too long.
"I see a safer course in a gradual increase, and that calls
for starting a bit earlier," said Williams, whose centrist views
make him something of a bellwether for the consensus among Fed
policy-makers.
Williams reiterated his expectation that stronger economic
growth for the rest of the year will help push the unemployment
rate down to 5 percent or even below by the end of 2015.
And he downplayed concern over low inflation, saying that
the dampening effects of a stronger dollar and cheaper oil
should have only a transitory impact on domestic prices.
Troubles in foreign economies, he said, "do not control
America's fate."
"As things continue to get better, I see the strengthening
domestic economy driving inflation gradually back to 2 percent,"
he said.
Even after the Fed starts raising rates, he said, the
increases are likely to be gradual, and the U.S. economy will
still be receiving loads of stimulus from the Fed's massive
balance sheet.
"We're not pulling the rug out from underneath the economy,"
he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)