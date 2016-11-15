Nov 14 The United States should continue its
open trade policies given the economy's struggles to boost
growth, a Federal Reserve official said on Monday when asked
about protectionist policies advocated by President-elect Donald
Trump.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, participating in
a panel discussion, said he was hopeful the U.S. government
would "continue on its current course of open and free trade"
given the years of sub-par U.S. growth.
Trump was elected president last week after promising in the
campaign to renegotiate or halt international trade agreements.
Republicans also retained control of Congress.
Asked about how monetary policy could react to new fiscal
policies in Washington, Williams said the Fed is used to dealing
with "shocks and changes" to the economy and that it can only
focus on its mandate.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)