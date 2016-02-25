NEW YORK Feb 25 The Federal Reserve should avoid tying its policy-making to a single rule such as the "Taylor rule" or "optimal control" and continue to embrace an eclectic approach, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Thursday.

Williams, who also reiterated he expects the Fed to continue gradually raising interest rates, gave a speech meant to push back on political efforts to clamp down on Fed independence by imposing a Taylor-like rule on decisions.

"I favor an eclectic approach, recognizing that policy is always made with a high degree of uncertainty and one shouldn't place all their bets on one approach," he said at the NYU Stern School of Business. "While I understand the impetus behind wanting a single rule to follow, it's just not ready for prime time." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)