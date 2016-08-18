ANCHORAGE Aug 18 San Francisco Federal Reserve
Bank President John Williams on Thursday joined a growing chorus
of his colleagues signaling support for an interest rate hike in
coming months, saying that waiting too long could be costly for
the economy.
"In the context of a strong domestic economy with good
momentum, it makes sense to get back to a pace of gradual rate
increases, preferably sooner rather than later," Williams said
in remarks prepared for delivery to the Anchorage Economic
Development Corporation.
"If we wait until we see the whites of inflation's eyes, we
don't just risk having to slam on the monetary policy brakes, we
risk having to throw the economy into reverse to undo the damage
of overshooting the mark," he said. "And that creates its own
risks of a hard landing or even a recession."
Williams does not have a vote on Fed policy this year, but
his views are seen as influential on the policy-setting
committee because of his close and longstanding relationship
with Fed Chair Janet Yellen, his former boss at the San
Francisco Fed, and his research-driven style.
New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart have also in recent days made the case
that the economy is in good shape and that the Fed should soon
restart an expected run of gradual rate hikes that it began last
December but shelved amid financial market turmoil and fears of
the effects of a slowdown in China and Europe.
Now, though, Williams and several colleagues who called for
caution earlier this year are back to advocating more strongly
for rate hikes, emboldened by continued strong job gains and
signs that inflation is back on track towards the Fed's
2-percent goal.
Williams on Thursday called the current pace of job gains
that has pushed the unemployment rate to 4.9 percent
"unsustainable," and said he hopes to see the pace slacken in
coming months.
The Fed next meets in September, but traders see little
chance policymakers will raise rates then. Williams and other
top global central bankers gather next week near Jackson,
Wyoming., where Yellen is expected to give her views on when and
how fast the Fed ought to be raising rates.
"We're at full employment, and inflation is well within
sight of, and on track to reach, our target," Williams said
Thursday. "Under these conditions, it makes sense for the Fed to
gradually move interest rates toward more normal levels."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)