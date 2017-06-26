GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rallies, weak dollar lifts oil; stocks slip
* U.S. yields rise with European debt after ECB's Draghi comments
SYDNEY, June 26 A recent slowdown in U.S. inflation was mainly due to one-off factors and should not prevent further increases in interest rates, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters before a speech in Sydney, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said three rate rises this year and three to four next year would be fine as long as the economy progressed as hoped, though much would depend on how the data unfolded.
Williams said his own estimate of neutral policy -- a rate that was neither a stimulus nor a drag on growth -- was a little below 3 percent. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that there had been "computer attacks" on Russian banks and that in isolated cases their IT systems had been infected.