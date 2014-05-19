BRIEF-Divestco announces debt financing
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020
DALLAS May 19 The Federal Reserve is moving toward normalizing U.S. monetary policy, and is on track to raise rates probably some time in the next year, a top Fed official said on Monday.
"We're actually basically moving toward normalization: this is not a permanent shift in monetary policy," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at a monetary policy conference at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.
The Fed will have wound down its massive bond-buying program later this year, he said.
"We're thinking seriously about, the time is coming, probably over the next year or so, when we are going to start raising interest rates."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed privately held Lexin Resources Ltd in receivership to sell off its assets, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said in a statement on Tuesday, weeks after the agency suspended licenses on all of the oil and gas company's facilities.
* Rice Energy Inc - on March 16, Rice Energy Operating LLC, co entered into second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement