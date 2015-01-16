SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 The Federal Reserve is
still on track for potentially raising U.S. interest rates in
the middle of this year, a top Fed official said on Friday.
Stronger U.S. economic momentum, an unemployment rate
approaching normal levels and a forecast for inflation to return
to the Fed's 2-percent goal despite downward pressure from
sliding oil prices and weakness from abroad mean mid-year is
still likely to be an appropriate time to weigh raising rates,
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at a meeting of
the Bay Area Economic Institute.
Data could swing the timing of the decision one way or
another, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)