ORANGE, Calif. May 1 If U.S. economic data
comes in good enough, the Federal Reserve could well hike rates
as soon as June, a top Fed official said on Friday.
"I agree with the way my colleague (Cleveland Fed President)
Loretta Mester put it," Williams told reporters after a speech
at Chapman University. "Every meeting is on the table."
The Fed will get two months worth of data, including jobs
reports for April and May as well as retail sales data,
inflation data and other key metrics, said Williams, who is a
voting member this year of the central bank's policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee.
"Really positive data trends, improvement in the labor
market, signs that improve the confidence and the expectation
that inflation will move back to 2 percent - I mean could
imagine that constellation of data coming in, whether before
June or meetings right after that too," Williams said. "But that
would require the data to be good."
