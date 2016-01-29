JGBs firm on cue from U.S. Treasury yields
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday that economic weakness abroad, mixed economic data at home and a stronger dollar have caused him to expect a slower pace of rate hikes this year.
Williams told reporters he now expects slightly slower U.S. growth and a bit less inflation this year than he had in mid-December, which together "argue for just a smidgen slower process of normalizing rates." (Reporting by Ann Saphir)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy