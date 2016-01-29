SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday that economic weakness abroad, mixed economic data at home and a stronger dollar have caused him to expect a slower pace of rate hikes this year.

Williams told reporters he now expects slightly slower U.S. growth and a bit less inflation this year than he had in mid-December, which together "argue for just a smidgen slower process of normalizing rates." (Reporting by Ann Saphir)