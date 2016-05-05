UPDATE 2-BOJ pulls JGB yields back from 1-year highs with surprise buying
* 10-year yield pulls sharply back from 1-yr high on BOJ action
PALO ALTO, Calif. May 5 San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Thursday downplayed the gap between market bets that the Fed will raise rates just once this year and Fed policymakers' view that two or three rate hikes will be appropriate.
"I don't think there is that huge a difference," Williams said an interview on CNBC, adding that the Fed's view is more of a view of where rates are most likely to go and the market bets reflect an average that is dragged down by those taking out insurance against "negative scenarios." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* 10-year yield pulls sharply back from 1-yr high on BOJ action
BEIJING, Feb 3 China's central bank injected 638.68 billion yuan ($92.98 billion) via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in January, down 26 percent from the previous month, data showed on Friday, signalling an effort to cool down rapid credit growth.
LONDON, Feb 3 JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector remained in growth territory in January but dipped from December as demand for exports sank, a survey showed on Friday.