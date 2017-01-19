Jan 19 San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams on Thursday, the eve of the inauguration
of a new U.S. president who has promised big changes, said he
sees no more economic uncertainty now than he has throughout
most of his career.
In words that echoed nearly exactly the phrasing of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday, Williams told the Solano
Economic Development Corporation in Fairfield, California, that
it "makes sense" for the Fed to raise interest rates now, given
the progress made in the recovery since the recession.
While the Fed currently expects to be able to raise rates
gradually, he said, it is "always ready to reassess" that view
as new information comes in.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)