SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams on Friday repeated his view
that the U.S. central bank needs to reduce monetary stimulus
before the economy overshoots the Fed's employment and inflation
goals and the Fed has to "slam on the brakes."
An aging workforce and low productivity growth will keep the
United States from growing faster than about 2 percent annually
on a sustainable basis, Williams said at the Bay Area Economic
Institute's annual forecast conference. Donald Trump, sworn in
as the 45th U.S. president less than two hours earlier, has
promised his economic policies will boost growth to 4 percent.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)