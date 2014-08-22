Aug 22 The head of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve said on Friday that signs of quicker U.S. wage increases
are not making him worry more about inflation.
"I'm not concerned about inflation at all," San Francisco
Fed President John Williams told the Fox Business Network.
He said he was seeing reports of an "uptick" in wage gains.
"I think this is all a positive thing," he said.
Williams, who was in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a central
bank symposium, said he still sees "significant" slack in the
U.S. labor market, and that he continues to think the Fed will
raise interest rates very gradually, beginning in the middle of
next year.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov in Washington;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)