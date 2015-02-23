CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips with oil prices amid uncertain U.S. policy outlook
(Adds portfolio manager quotes and updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3351, or 74.90 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 23 The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday against the greenback with a fall in oil prices, but losses were muted a day after the Canadian budget as investors grappled with an uncertain outlook for the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. The Canadian dollar ended at C$1