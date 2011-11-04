SANTA CLARA, Calif. Nov 4 Uncertainty over the
future of U.S. tax policy, as well as Europe's debt crisis, is
keeping the U.S. economy from growing faster than it otherwise
would, a top Fed official said on Friday.
U.S. consumer confidence plunged during the debt ceiling
debate in Washington over the summer and is still lingering
near the nadir it reached at the height of the financial
crisis, John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank, said.
That fall in confidence is despite clear improvement in
economic conditions, he added.
"Uncertainty, a lack of ability to deal with these problems
in a reasonable way, is really holding back the economy,"
Williams said on a panel at the Silicon Valley Leadership
group's annual policy conference luncheon. "What we are seeing
in Europe just adds to that."
