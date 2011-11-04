SANTA CLARA, Calif. Nov 4 Uncertainty over the future of U.S. tax policy, as well as Europe's debt crisis, is keeping the U.S. economy from growing faster than it otherwise would, a top Fed official said on Friday.

U.S. consumer confidence plunged during the debt ceiling debate in Washington over the summer and is still lingering near the nadir it reached at the height of the financial crisis, John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said.

That fall in confidence is despite clear improvement in economic conditions, he added.

"Uncertainty, a lack of ability to deal with these problems in a reasonable way, is really holding back the economy," Williams said on a panel at the Silicon Valley Leadership group's annual policy conference luncheon. "What we are seeing in Europe just adds to that." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)