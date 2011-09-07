SEATTLE, Sept 7 Despite problems in the U.S. economy, the U.S. dollar is likely to remain the world's reserve currency, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

"It may be better than the alternative," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said after a speech to the Rotary Club of Seattle.

Williams also said that while U.S. monetary policy cannot solve the world's problems or be a panacea, it can reduce "spillover" effects from the fundamental problems that beset the economy. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)