UPDATE 1-Alibaba's Ant Financial to raise $2-$3 bln in debt - source
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
SEATTLE, Sept 7 Despite problems in the U.S. economy, the U.S. dollar is likely to remain the world's reserve currency, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.
"It may be better than the alternative," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said after a speech to the Rotary Club of Seattle.
Williams also said that while U.S. monetary policy cannot solve the world's problems or be a panacea, it can reduce "spillover" effects from the fundamental problems that beset the economy. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
BERLIN, Feb 9 Germany's trade surplus hit a new record in 2016 despite a drop in exports narrowing the monthly measure for Europe's largest economy in December, data showed on Thursday.