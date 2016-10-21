BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 The U.S. economy is "well-positioned" for a rate increase, a central bank policymaker said on Friday, adding that he personally wanted the Federal Reserve to have raised rates last month.
"This year would be good" for a U.S. interest-rate increase, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a speech at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco member conference. Next year, he said, it would "make sense".
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.