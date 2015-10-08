(Adds dropped words in first paragraph)
SPOKANE, Wash. Oct 8 U.S. government reports
last week showing jobs growth had slowed actually contained some
"positive" news, including a big decline in the number of
part-time workers who really want full time work, a top Federal
Reserve official said on Thursday.
Nothing in the report changes the narrative that the U.S.
labor market is improving, San Francisco Fed President John
Williams told reporters after a speech here. Many economists and
investors took the weaker-than-expected report as evidence that
the Fed is less likely to raise rates this year than had been
widely thought.
Williams said the decision not to raise rates in September
was for him a "close call," with good arguments both in favor of
and against a rate hike.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)