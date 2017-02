COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, July 9 The revelation that Barclays appeared to have manipulated a key short-term borrowing rate has undermined confidence and trust in the entire banking system, a top Fed official said on Monday.

"Trust is absolutely critical to conduct any type of business," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said, answering an audience question after a speech to bankers here. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)