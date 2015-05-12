(Adds more quotes from Williams)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK May 12 The Federal Reserve's ability
to delay its initial interest rate hike to head off economic
shocks is now "more limited" than its ability to quickly tighten
monetary policy in response to positive surprises, a top Fed
policymaker said on Tuesday.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, addressing
economists in New York, added that he is now "reasonably
confident" inflation will rise to the U.S. central bank's
2-percent target over the medium term, and that the labor market
would continue to improve.
Those are two markers the Fed has set for raising interest
rates from near zero, where they have been for 6-1/2 years. "My
own personal view is on the baseline forecasts ... it satisfies
these conditions for me," he said, adding he wants to see more
economic data to confirm his forecasts.
He would not commit to a preferred time frame for hiking
rates.
Williams, a centrist among Fed policymakers, stressed that
policy changes would be data dependent and that there would be
unexpected shocks to the economy.
"If shocks are positive - if the economy really speeds up or
inflation picks back up to 2 percent faster - that's easy, we'll
raise rates a little faster," he said.
"It's the downside shocks - say Europe or China deteriorates
much further or even in the U.S. we see further signs of
slowdown... - the ability to adjust monetary policy, which we do
have, we have the ability to delay liftoff or move more
gradually, is more limited than it is on the upside," Williams
said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)