Fitch Affirms Yuanta Sekuritas at 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating on PT Yuanta Sekuritas Indonesia (YSID) at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same count