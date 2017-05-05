NEW YORK May 5 The Federal Reserve's plan to
eventually shed some of its $4.5 trillion in mortgage-backed and
Treasury-backed securities will not imperil the stability and
debt of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a top Fed policymaker said
on Friday.
"I'm not really worried that will endanger" the two
government-sponsored enterprises, said San Francisco Fed
President John Williams when asked about a possible shutdown of
the federal government, which back-stops those mortgage giants.
He added that the bond portfolio will eventually shrink to a
level "significantly" lower than today.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)