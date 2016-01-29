JGBs firm on cue from U.S. Treasury yields
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Lower gas prices are a "net positive" for the economy and despite the economic drag they had last year will probably help boost consumer spending going forward, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday.
Williams was speaking at an economic forecast panel sponsored by The Commonwealth Club. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy