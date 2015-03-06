DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
HONOLULU, March 5 The Federal Reserve this month should stop promising to be 'patient' on raising rates, but dropping that guidance does not spell the end of the Fed's forward guidance, a top Fed official said on Thursday
The process of weaning markets from so-called forward guidance on the future path of rates will take some time, and won't be "cold turkey," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a speech here.
Dropping the word "patient" from the Fed statement opens the door to a rate rise in June, but does not lock the Fed into any particular course of action, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON, April 3 Living standards around the world could fall unless governments invest more in research and education that can help revive weak productivity growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.