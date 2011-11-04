* Wants to see how recent easing plays out

* If more easing needed, MBS purchases effective -Williams

* Fed must communicate policy triggers better -Williams (Adds comments, background)

By Ann Saphir

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve should wait to see how its recent moves to further ease monetary policy play out before taking any new steps, a top Fed official said on Friday.

"Right now we are in an appropriate place for policy," John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, told reporters after speaking at a conference.

The Fed, which has held interest rates near zero since December 2008, in September embarked on a program to sell $400 billion in short-term Treasuries and invest the money in longer-dated bonds in an effort to keep long-term rates down. On Wednesday, the central bank's policy-setting panel held its fire, voting 9-1 to keep on a steady course.

"We just took two pretty strong policy actions," both of which pushed down longer-term rates, Williams said at the annual policy conference of the Silicon Valley Leadership group. "There is for me an argument to watching to see how those policy actions affect the economy."

Williams, who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting panel next year, said he would also want to get a better read on the recovery's momentum and the outlook for inflation before he would support more action.

He said he expects gross domestic product to grow at about a 2.5 percent pace for the rest of this year and slightly less next year. He sees inflation falling to about 1.5 percent next year, below the Fed's informal 2 percent target.

"You don't want to necessarily need to take a policy action at every meeting," he said.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday left open the possibility that the Fed could expand its holdings of mortgage debt, but stopped short of pledging action.

Should economic conditions worsen, Williams said buying more mortgage-backed securities might be more effective in stimulating the economy than purchases of Treasuries.

CLARITY

What the Fed does need to do -- and soon -- Williams said, is make clear exactly what would trigger new action.

Although he stopped short of endorsing a suggestion by the president of the Chicago Fed, Charles Evans, that the Fed tie policy to specific unemployment and inflation triggers, Williams said the Fed needs to make sure investors know what's coming.

"Trying to find a richer way to communicate and describe our policy framework I think is a very good goal for us," Williams said. "Right now, we are counting on the markets to react to the data as it comes in, and just kind of figure out on their own what that means for monetary policy."

That's hard to do, he said, given that there are 17 participants on the Fed's policy-setting panel, with 17 different views. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)