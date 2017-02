SANTA CLARA, Calif. Nov 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve should wait to see how its recent moves to ease monetary policy play out before taking any new steps, a top Fed official said on Friday.

"Right now we are in an appropriate place for policy," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after speaking at the Silicon Valley Leadership group's annual policy conference luncheon. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)