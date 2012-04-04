SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Moderate economic growth,
an improving labor market and inflation near the U.S. Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target have reduced the chances the Fed will
undertake a new round of quantitative easing, a top Fed official
said on W edn esday.
"The arguments for doing another dose of monetary stimulus
aren't nearly as strong," as they were when the Fed conducted
its first and second rounds of quantitative easing, San
Francisco Fed President John Williams said in answer to a
question at a breakfast meeting of the San Francisco Planning
and Urban Research Association.
QE3, as a possible third round of quantitative easing is
known, is "not off the table," he said, if inflation falls or
economic growth slows compared to expectations.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)