SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 The risks to the U.S. economic recovery have dropped in recent months, making it less likely the Federal Reserve will need to embark on a third round of quantitative easing, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

"Relative to a few months ago, I think the downside risks to the U.S. economy have lessened this year," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after giving a speech to the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association.

Williams, a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year, is known as a policy dove.