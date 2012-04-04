SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 The risks to the U.S.
economic recovery have dropped in recent months, making it less
likely the Federal Reserve will need to embark on a third round
of quantitative easing, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
"Relative to a few months ago, I think the downside risks
to the U.S. economy have lessened this year," San Francisco Fed
President John Williams told reporters after giving a speech to
the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association.
Williams, a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel this
year, is known as a policy dove.
