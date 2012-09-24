SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 The Federal Reserve will
probably put an end to its latest round of bond buying "well
before" late 2014, a top Fed official said on Monday.
That's when the policymaker, John Williams, president of the
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said he sees unemployment
dropping to about 7.25 percent - still above normal levels, but
a substantial improvement from today's 8.1 percent.
The Fed earlier this month began a third round of
quantitative easing, or QE3, buying mortgage-backed securities
to boost the economy. It will likely add Treasury purchases in
the new year, when its current Operation Twist expires, to keep
total asset purchases at $85 billion, he said.
The Fed will likely keep interest rates low until at least
mid-2015, Williams added, reiterating language from the Fed's
latest policy statement.
But it will need to raise rates, now near zero, well before
unemployment returns to its normal long-run level of 5.5
percent, he told reporters after a speech.
Williams' comments stand in contrast to those of Minneapolis
Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, who last week advocated a
Fed promise to keep buying assets until unemployment reaches 5.5
percent, as long as inflation does not threaten to breech 2.25
percent.