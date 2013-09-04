PORTLAND, Ore., Sept 4 San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said Wednesday he still has not made up his mind as to whether he believes the U.S. central bank should begin paring its massive bond-buying stimulus when policymakers meet two weeks from now.

"I'm going into this meeting with an open mind," he said, adding that his view will depend not only on how the economic data comes in between now and then but also on what his colleagues say at the discussion.

Williams said the most important thing is that the Fed has an overall plan for ending its bond-buying program, rather than the exact timing of when the Fed begins trimming it.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in bonds each month to boost the economy.