SAN FRANCISCO May 22 San Francisco Fed
President John Williams told reporters on Thursday that the U.S.
central bank will drop "hints," both directionally and
qualitatively, about the timing and pace of rate hikes as the
time for tightening nears.
The Federal Reserve will not, however, revert to date-based
guidance, or guidances based on specific economic thresholds,
Williams said.
"As we get closer to be in a position where we think it's
time to raise interest rates, there will be hints of that and
discussion of that in people's speeches, and you will definitely
see that, I think, presumably, in the economic projection of
(Fed policy-setting committee) participants," Williams said
after speaking to the Association of Trade and Forfaiting in the
Americas.
"As you get closer, hopefully we'll be better able to
communicate what our thinking is about the appropriate time and
pace of liftoff."
Williams also said he has no personal preference on whether
the Fed ends its quantitative easing program in October or in
December.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)