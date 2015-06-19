(Adds inflation, labor market forecasts, risks around
forecasts)
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 The Federal Reserve is on
track to raise U.S. interest rates twice this year as long as
inflation begins to show signs of rising back to 2 percent and
the unemployment rate continues to fall, a top Fed official said
on Friday.
"Definitely my own forecast would be having us raise rates
two times this year, but that would depend on the data," San
Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters at the
bank's headquarters.
Rate increases of a quarter percentage point each would be
reasonable, he said, with little point in making rate increases
any smaller.
Such a pace of increase would put the Fed's target rate
between 0.5 percent and 0.75 percent by year's end.
Williams is a voter on Fed policy this year and his views
are often seen as in line with those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen,
whom he advised when she was chief of the San Francisco Fed
before he took over the post in 2011.
Investors are keen to gauge not only when the Fed will raise
rates, but also at what pace. The Fed has kept short-term
borrowing costs near zero since December 2008, and after a
two-day meeting that ended Wednesday, decided to keep them there
for the time being.
Williams said that while the time to raise rates is "closer
and closer," there is little downside to waiting a bit longer to
make sure inflation is indeed heading back toward 2 percent, as
he expects it will, given progress in the labor market.
Recent data on inflation has not undermined that view, he
said, but it also hasn't been too encouraging. "Maybe I'm
looking for a little stronger signal there," he said.
Williams reiterated his staff's research suggesting that
the economy probably grew about 1.5 percent in the first
quarter, rather than contracting as government data has
suggested.
Williams further predicted that GDP will grow at about a
2.75 percent annual pace for the next several quarters before
slowing to a more sustainable pace next year. Unemployment, he
said, will likely fall to 5.2 percent by year's end, and
stronger wage growth is already evident.
"I still believe this will be the year for liftoff, and I
still believe that waiting too long to raise rates poses its own
risks," Williams said in a speech earlier. "I see a safer course
in starting sooner and proceeding more gradually."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)